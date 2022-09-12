Cara Delevingne Draws Health Concerns, Here's What We Know

With recent controversial pictures shared of model Cara Delevingne, her family is now reporedly preparing an intervention for the troubled British star.

And Cara Delevingne's fans have been sharing their concerns over the supermodel after she was seen looking troubled, smoking and walking around with no shoes.

Per The Sun, a close friend of Cara's stated: 'We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been building for a few weeks now, and Cara's family is involved, there is talk of staging some kind of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she may well need,' she has been burning the candle at both ends of late, and it's clearly taking its toll.'

And earlier, Cara Delevingne made a worrying appearance as she was unable to control he body movements, and she was seen talking on her phone, bending over, dropper her phone, and nervously walking around uncontrollably.

they tried to make me go to rehab, I said no no no...#CaraDelevingne pic.twitter.com/a1DF0nMagV — Jason Cilo (@fullcastandcrew) September 8, 2022

Soon after, Cara dangled her feet out of the window of a moving car prior her arrival to the airport and was two hours late to her Jay-Z's Puma private jet.

Delevigne's travel bag were loaded onto the plane, but around 45 minutes later, her luggage were removed and put back in the car she was in, and she was in the same state she was in before boarding the plane.

By Alexandra Abumuhor