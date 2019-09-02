Cara Delevingne Says She is Better When She is in Love

She is madly in love with girlfriend Ashley Benson, and recently got her initial tattooed on her ribcage.

And Cara Delevingne revealed she is 'better when she is in love' and doesn't want to be 'secretive' about her current relationship as she posed on the cover of ELLE.





The model turned actress, 27, bared all in a series of striking snaps for the October issue, as she dished the details on her love life and going from being a catwalk queen to starring on the silver screen.

In the interview, the British beauty, who has been dating Ashley since May 2018, revealed: 'I'm just better when I'm in love. That doesn't have to mean with someone. It can also mean with myself. It just feels incredible when you're not alone, when you're facing the world with someone else.'

Cara spoke candidly about her high profile relationship, revealing she doesn't want to keep details of her love life secret out of fear the public will think she is 'ashamed' or not 'proud' of her actress beau.

She said: 'I don't want to be so secretive that people think I'm ashamed of anything. But I've never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else.

'This seemed different. We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I'm not going to not be proud.'

The model also opened up the Times Up movement, after she publicly accused disgraced l Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment in October 2017.

Speaking about why she spoke up about the alleged attack, in which she was lured to a hotel room by the media mogul before he tried to engage her in a threesome, she said: 'I hadn't thought about it for five years, not until Rose McGowan came out with hers.

'So, weirdly, it was therapeutic but I also hadn't dealt with it at all. I didn't really know what assault was. I hope [Harvey] gets prosecuted and, of course, I want there to be justice.

'It turns out nearly every single woman I know or have worked with has been harassed or assaulted in some way. I just didn't know about it.'

Cara's foray into modelling started when she left school in 2009, and the star revealed her career highlight - and 'scariest moment' - was shooting alongside Kate Moss.

She said: 'One of the best and worst moments was shooting my first Burberry campaign with Kate [Moss]. It was terrifying! How do you get your photo taken next to her? It's like shooting with a panther.

'She's the queen of the set but also she might eat me. I was in awe, but trying to get the shot. Every time I was on set, I'd be staring at her instead of looking at the camera.'

Speaking about life as a supermodel before she delved into Hollywood, Cara also revealed the impact the death of Karl Lagerfeld - a close friend - had on her.

She said: 'What made me really sad was, at the finale, I was looking for Karl to go, "that a great show!" That's when I realised: Oh no, he's not here.'

The star first dipped her toe into acting in 2012, where she played a minor role in the film adaptation of Anna Karenina.

But the British model revealed the fashion world 'f***ked' her when she first stepped on set, as she found she would model to the camera instead of acting.

She revealed: 'Fashion really f*cked me when it came to acting. When I did my first film – Anna Karenina, which I didn't have a speaking part in – every time I was on screen, the director (Joe Wright) would come up to me and say, "Cara, you're modelling again. Stop trying to look pretty."

'I was an extra with 6O other people on screen at the time. I was like, "But what do you mean?" And he'd tell me, "You're not in the moment, you're just trying to look hot." I never thought I did that.

'Modelling makes you know where the camera is at all times, and you have to forget that when you're acting.'

It comes after Cara stunned on the red carpet for the premiere of her new series Carnival Row, where she stars alongside Orlando Bloom.

At the event, Cara insisted that she hasn't turned her back on her first love, modelling.

When asked if she'll return to the catwalk, she told MailOnline: 'Return? I never left. I don't think you have to pick and choose what you do, especially as a creative person.

'There are many different ways to express yourself, I don't think you should stop yourself from doing anything.'

On what it was like to work with Orlando and the cast, she said: 'The cast made it, and to be honest the crew, everyone on set. The camaraderie on set, and the passion and the care for every detail.

'The crew made this what this is. I know that people can't see it but they're there. But Orlando, he's a brilliant actor and it was amazing to work with someone who had the same passion to make this stand out and be something different.'