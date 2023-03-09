Cara Delevingne says she checked into rehab

ALBAWABA - English model Cara Delevingne revealed she checked herself into rehab after concerning pictures of the model went viral in September.

Cara Delevingne opened up about her mental health struggles and addiction battle to Vogue magazine, and shared that the images that were spread around of her gave her a wake up call and checked herself into a rehab facility.

In the controversial pictures that were shared in 2022, Delevingne can be seen looking troubled, smoking and walking around with no shoes.

She appeared thinner than usual, with an angry face walking around talking on the phone.

Delevingne shared: "I've had interventions of a sort, but I wasn't ready. That's the problem. I hadn't seen a therapist in three years. I just kind of pushed everyone away, which made me realize how much I was in a bad place."

Is this really Cara? Or It's just for the movie? She was seen in LA walking barefoot in a state of confusion and lost. 😭😭😭 I hope It's just for her new movie😭😭 My Cara:(( pic.twitter.com/MO5XJcDgxK — ℘ųཞ℘Ɩɛ Ɩơ۷ɛ💜 (@_Itsme_Purple) September 11, 2022

The model added that her wakeup call was seeing the photographs that went viral in September, she explained: "It’s heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, "Okay, I don’t look well."

"You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for."

"From September, I just needed support. I needed to start reaching out. And my old friends I’ve known since I was 13, they all came over and we started crying. They looked at me and said, 'You deserve a chance to have joy.'"

She said: "Before I was always into the quick fix of healing, going to a weeklong retreat or to a course for trauma, say, and that helped for a minute, but it didn’t ever really get to the nitty-gritty, the deeper stuff."

"I was an addict, and now I’m sober and that’s it."