Cardi B Agrees to Officiate Kal Penn's Wedding

Cardi B wants to help newly engaged Kal Penn marry his fiancé, Josh Hall.

Kal Penn spotted Cardi B on a flight, and later tweeted about a dream he had about her. “I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands,” Penn wrote.

Cardi was quick to respond, ''First, why didn’t you say hi! Second, I’m licensed to do that sooo……. let me know.''

“You’re the best,” he wrote. “Was gonna say hi but didn’t want to be disrespectful (your do not disturb light was on). But holy s--t let’s do it! We’re down if you’re down!” To which Cardi responded, “I’m down. I’ll get my suit.”

Penn, 44, discussed his love story with his fiancé, Josh, in an interview with People for his memoir, "You Can't Be Serious," which arrived Tuesday.

“I’m really excited to share our relationship with readers,” the “Designated Survivor” alum recently told People magazine. “But Josh, ... my parents, and my brother, four people who I’m closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight.”