Cardi B cheats on Offset

ALBAWABA - Offset reveals that his wife, Cardi B cheated on him.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, has accused his wife, rapper Cardi B of cheating.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Offset wrote: "My wife f*cked a n***a on me gang. Yall n***as know how I come."

Shortly after, Cardi denied the allegations and wrote: "First of all, let me say. You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of."

She added: "Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!"

“Listen. Don’t pay attention to that countryman, y’all.” she wrote.

The rappers share a daughter Kulture, 4, and a son Wave, 21 months.