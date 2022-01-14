Cardi B Felt 'Defeated, Depressed and Suicidal' During Trial Against blogger

Cardi B, 29, gave an emotional testimony during her ongoing libel lawsuit against blogger Tasha K where she admitted to having suicidal thoughts over what had been written about her, TMZ reported on Thursday.

'I wanted to commit suicide over the things,' the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, reportedly said on the stand in a Georgia courtroom.

'I felt defeated and depressed and I didn't want to sleep with my husband,' she continued. At the time, Cardi had recently welcomed daughter Kulture with rapper husband Offset.

The hip hop star added that her depression made her feel like she 'didn't deserve my kid.'

Her testimony was given during direct examination, meaning she was questioned by her own attorney. According to TMZ the WAP singer's lawyer asked for her thoughts on defendant Tasha K.

'I felt like only a demon could do that s**t,' she answered before reportedly apologizing to the judge for using foul language.

Cardi and Tasha K have been battling back and forth in court for years now over rumors the blogger expounded about the rapper, including alleging that Cardi contracted STIs and worked as a prostitute.

The posts penned by Tasha in 2018 and 2019 are at the crux of the lawsuit filed by the Grammy winner.

In 2019, Cardi filed her lawsuit against Tasha and Starmarie Ebony Jones over several scandalous allegations centered around drug abuse, sexually transmitted diseases, and prostitution that were shared in over 20 videos on the blogger's YouTube page.

One video published in April 2018, when Cardi was pregnant with her first child, alleged that the baby may be born with intellectual disabilities.

The conjecture appeared to be that the A-list rapper had been doing drugs that would harm the then-unborn child. Daughter Kulture Kiari was born in July.

It is also claimed that Starmarie posted a video accusing Cardi of doing cocaine and MDMA in addition to participating in prostitution.

Latasha K went on to countersue Cardi claiming the A-lister threatened to have her assaulted by gang members, however, over the summer the case was tossed out by a judge.

According to TMZ at the time, the judge ruled in mother of two's favor because Latasha K was unable to 'produce any evidence that [Cardi] herself threatened' her or 'made her believe that she was going to harm her.'

The plaintiff 'only made allegations that others who may be associated with [Cardi] made these threats' and 'failed to demonstrate here that the threats ... were directed by [Cardi]' or any of her employees.

Despite allegedly never being in the same room together, Latasha K 'claimed Cardi assaulted her' and feared for her life, per TMZ.

In 2019, news first broke that Latasha K was suing the star for more than $3 million, adding to their ongoing legal battles.

At the time, the unWinewithTashaK blogger told the court that physicians placed her on mandatory bed rest amid the stress of the situation in the early stage of a 'high-risk pregnancy.'

The Bodak Yellow artist, according to the blogger, threatened her inadvertently when she advocated for gang members to 'handle' her, according to the outlet.

Tasha said the Grammy-winning music star also called her profane phrases such as 'h*e' and 'dumb a** b****' on Instagram.