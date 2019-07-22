Cardi B Gets Offset's Name Tattooed on Her Thigh

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Cardi B is proudly showed off her new body ink.

Last year the couple called it quits over claims Offset had cheated on Cardi with at least 6 women.





But the 'Press' hitmaker has forgiven and forgotten as she paid tribute to the Migos rapper by getting his name tattooed on the back of her left leg.

The image featured Cardi who's real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar to be lifting her leg up to show her husband his name tattooed in cursive on the back of her thigh.

​

Offset, 27, took to his Instagram this Saturday where he shared a screenshot from a Facetime call with his wife showing her tattoo and captioned the post, "CANT WAIT TO GET HOME."

​

In 2018 the rapper who's real name is 'Kiari Kendrel' had already paid homage to his wife with a tattoo of her name on the right side of his neck.

​

In another story, the couple celebrated their daughter Kulture's first birthday on July 10.

For the special occasion, Kulture and Cardi rocked coordinating colorful Moschino looks, with Kulture sporting a purple, green, pink and yellow tutu and Cardi opting for a figure-hugging yellow, green and pink dress.

The birth of their daughter came weeks after Cardi confirmed that she and Offset had secretly tied the knot on September 2017.