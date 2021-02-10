Cardi B Insists She is Happy and Comfortable With Her Skin

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker insists he is "great and happy" with herself now as she slammed critics who blasted her on social media.



In a video on Twitter, she said: "This is me with no makeup. You can see, you know, all the little blemishes on my face. You can see my lips so chapped … I just woke up 20 minutes ago, didn’t even brush my hair. Like, I feel good. I just want to channel that I feel comfortable in my skin, that I’m great, that I’m happy, my record’s doing great.



"Just because you go so much hatred in your heart that when I do great y'all want to put it down - you can’t. Imma stay on top, with this face, with this natural face, makeup or not, a b**** is doing good. (sic)"



Meanwhile, Cardi previously insisted she wants her daughter to understand "how the world really is".



The 28-year-old rapper - who has two-year-old Kulture with husband Offset - said: "My daughter came out of my p**** rich. She lives a different lifestyle than I lived. This girl gets in a pool every single day; I can't swim because I barely went to the pool ... I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn't mean you're super-privileged. Even me with her dad, we have had really bad experiences with police, and we're rich and famous. I want her to know that you're not going to be an exception. I want her to have compassion. I don't want her to ever have the mentality of, 'This doesn't apply to me.'"