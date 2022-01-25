Cardi B Mourns The Death of Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler

Cardi B paid tribute to French fashion designer Thierry Mugler who passed away at the age of 73.

The rapper took to Instagram to mourn the death of the fashion Icon, in a heartfelt post, ;Mr. Mugler was one of the FIRST designers to take a major chance on me, allowing me to wear one of his ICONIC archive pieces for my Grammy red carpet look in 2019,' Cardi wrote.

'Over the years me, him and Kollin created even more fashion moments but nothing tops being able to finally meet him in person last year in Paris at his museum exhibit. It's so crazy because I was second-guessing if I should go the whole time leading up to that trip. I had just given birth to my son like three weeks prior and wasn't feeling 100% like myself but something in my spirit kept saying 'GO.'

She continued: 'Maybe God knew that if I didn't go then I may have never had the opportunity to thank him for everything he did and the doors he opened for me.''

'Mr. Mugler was still putting his foot on necks at 73 years old!!! A true inspiration for all of us.''

'Rest in Paradise Manfred Thierry Mugler' she ended the post.

The singer wore a piece by the French designer that was a vintage 1995 Thierry couture, the star wowed the red carpet in pink satin and black velvet dress over a nude bodysuit.

Cardi has previously worn three pieces from the late designer, and one of them was the 2019 Grammys Awards show.

At the 2020 Grammys, Cardi was wore a sheer nude Mugler dress with crystal-embellished stripes and floor length sleeves when she attended the show with her husband Offset.

Cardi is not the only one who rocked Mugler's designs, as other A-list celebs proudly wore his pieces on the red carpet, including David Bowie, Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga.

Mugler passed away on Sunday night at the age of 73.