Cardi B Not 'Flexible' Enough to 'Chew' her Toenails

Cardi B wants to "chew" on her own toenails.



The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker raised eyebrows on Thursday (07.25.19) evening when she admitted she's no longer "flexible" enough to reach her trotters and gnaw on her claws - but she wishes she could because they look "really tasty."



Taking to her Twitter account, the 26-year-old rapper - who usually posts bold statements online - said: "I wish I can chew on my toenails but I ain't that flexible nomore .They look really tasty (sic)," followed by a tongue emoji.



The brunette rap star takes her nail regime very seriously - especially her long decorative pointy claws on the end of her fingers - but she got them cut down shortly after her daughter Kulture, now 12 months old, was born because she was worried she'd accidentally scratch her while picking her up or changing her bottom.



She said at the time: "Ok so if you noticed i changed my nail shape from pointy to square so i won't hurt my baby. (sic)"







However, Cardi quickly decided to change her "pinky nail" back to a claw-shape so she could scoop Kulture's bogies out of her teeny tiny nose more easily.



She added: "I'm thinking about only changing my pinky nail shape back to pointy so i can take my babies little boogers out (sic)."



Meanwhile, Cardi hasn't ruled out having anymore babies "later on in life" but, for now, is happy for Kulture to stick with the three siblings - Jordan, Kody and Kalea - she's got from her father Offset's past relationships.



Cardi explained when a fan asked her whether she wanted to give Kulture any brothers or sisters: "She got 3 already! Later on in life I'll have more babies . (sic)"