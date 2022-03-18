Cardi B, Offset Appear in a Matching Burberry Coats

They welcomed a new little one into their life in September and will celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary later this year.

And Cardi B proved to be just as in-sync as ever with husband Offset as they sported matching Burberry plaid coats for a rare 'date night' in snaps shared to Instagram on Wednesday evening.

The 29-year-old rapper posed up near her beau wearing khaki slacks and a white Supreme T-shirt with the brand's signature label printed across her chest for the impromptu catalog-style shots posted online.

Cardi flashed a peek of her stomach in the cropped T-shirt which she paired with beige slacks and white leather split-toe booties.

Her luxury jacket featured the signature Scottish tartan plaid which showcased bold black stripes between red and white lines, and included a fuzzy hood.

Offset, 30, rocked a similar style bomber jacket with black pants to match his hooded sweatshirt and a pair of trainers.

The couple has kept a relatively low profile since Cardi gave birth to their son in September, and they have yet to share his name or a picture of the little guy.

Cardi — who's full name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánza — also shares a three-year-old daughter with her husband, who has a total of five children.

Two years ago, the Bodak Yellow songstress noted that she 'loved' the bond between her little girl and his kids.

'When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, "Oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that has three kids?"' she told Vogue.

'And it's like, how is that such a bad thing? My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they're in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings.'

She's struggled with postpartum issues in the past, even calling the feelings 'annoying' after Kulture's birth in April 2018.

'Like, I[‘ve] been emotional all f**king day for no reason,' the Bronx born beauty wrote on Instagram at the time. 'Let me tell you something. No matter how many books you read or advice I get, ya’ll never be read for mommy mode.'

In 2019, she told Harper's Bazaar that she thought she'd be able to avoid the post-baby blues.

'When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like, "Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen,"' she said. 'But out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders.'