Cardi B is to Perform at the 2018 AMA's

Cardi B is nominated for several awards (Source: iamcardib / Instagram )

Cardi B and Mariah Carey have joined the list of 2018 American Music Awards performers.

The AMAs confirmed on its official Twitter account Wednesday that Cardi B will perform the song "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin at the awards show Oct. 9 in Los Angeles.

"I like dollars, I like diamonds... I like @iamcardib, Bad Bunny and @JBALVIN performing 'I Like It' at the #AMAs, LIVE October 9th at 8/7c on ABC!" the post reads.

I like dollars, I like diamonds... I like @iamcardib, Bad Bunny and @JBALVIN performing "I Like It" at the #AMAs, LIVE October 9th at 8/7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/pH9r0tEpAD — American Music Awards (@AMAs) September 26, 2018

The AMAs previously announced 10-time AMA winner Mariah Carey as a performer. The 48-year-old singer confirmed the news in a tweet Tuesday.

"I'm coming back to the #AMAs!!! Can't wait for you all to see my performance at the @AMAs on Tuesday, October 9th at 8/7c on ABC," she wrote.