Cardi B is to Perform at the 2018 AMA's
Cardi B and Mariah Carey have joined the list of 2018 American Music Awards performers.
The AMAs confirmed on its official Twitter account Wednesday that Cardi B will perform the song "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin at the awards show Oct. 9 in Los Angeles.
"I like dollars, I like diamonds... I like @iamcardib, Bad Bunny and @JBALVIN performing 'I Like It' at the #AMAs, LIVE October 9th at 8/7c on ABC!" the post reads.
The AMAs previously announced 10-time AMA winner Mariah Carey as a performer. The 48-year-old singer confirmed the news in a tweet Tuesday.
"I'm coming back to the #AMAs!!! Can't wait for you all to see my performance at the @AMAs on Tuesday, October 9th at 8/7c on ABC," she wrote.
