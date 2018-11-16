Cardi B Says her Daughter Kulture Has 'Attitude and Big Personality'

(Cardi B/ Instagram)

New mom Cardi B says her daughter has "attitude" and a big personality.

The 26-year-old rapper gave an update on Kulture, her 4-month-old daughter with Offset, at her Fashion Nova X Cardi B collection launch Wednesday in Los Angeles.

"She's just getting smarter by the day," Cardi B told People on the red carpet. "She recognizing everybody. She knows what she likes. She had attitude."

"She's just got personality. That girl's got personality," she added.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper also spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the event. She explained her hesitation to post photos of Kulture on social media.

"I'm scared of sharing her to the world. There are too many mean people out there," the star said.

"Sometimes I do want to show people how beautiful and how precious she is. She's so precious," she added. "There's a lot of people that have crazy minds, you know. I want to protect her."

Cardi B and Offset welcomed Kulture in July after secretly marrying in September 2017. Offset is also parent to three other children, Kody, Kalea and Jordan, with previous partners.

"I've been seeing Offset being a dad. I already fell in love with the way that he was a dad," Cardi B said of Offset. "I'm like, 'Oh my God, I can have a little one with this guy.' He's really good."

"I think she loves me a little bit more, but I think she's just loyal to whoever gives her the milk," she jokingly added of Kulture.

Cardi B thanked fans in an Instagram video early Thursday morning after her collection sold out following the launch.

"It's crazy. All my dreams is coming true, yo. My dreams is really coming true," she said. "I'm so thankful."