Cardi B Says She is Sorry For Hosting a Huge Thanksgiving Dinner

Cardi B says she "wasn't trying to offend" with her large Thanksgiving gathering.

The 28-year-old rapper apologized Sunday on Twitter after hosting a Thanksgiving dinner with more than 35 people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cardi B faced backlash after posting how she celebrated with "12kids and 25 adults over the holidays." She responded to criticism in a followup tweet.

"Sorry my bad wasn't trying to make nobody feel bad. I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me. I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it. I wasnt trying to offend no1," the star wrote.

Cardi B also said she and her team get tested for COVID-19 multiple times a week.

"ME specially and everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a week. Im In the middle of work and Everytime we clock in we MUST GET TESTED!" she wrote.

Cardi B clapped back after many people still criticized her for hosting a large gathering during the pandemic.

"People be trying tooo hard to be offended. I wonder how they survive the real world," she tweeted.

One person responded by pointing out that COVID-19 has up to a 14-day incubation period, meaning people can test negative and later become symptomatic and test positive. "No one is trying too hard.

You had 37 people over your house during a pandemic. Even if you dont think of yourself as a role model many fans will see your Thanksgiving as not taking COVID seriously.

Also testing folks alone isn't going to work. It has a two week incubation period," the person wrote.

Television personality Kim Kardashian also recently came under fire for hosting a gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, Kardashian was criticized after taking her family and friends on a lavish tropical vacation for her 40th birthday. Kardashian's sister Khloe Kardashian defended the celebration during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October.

Khloe acknowledged people's "frustrations" about the expensive trip while so many are struggling. "This year is a frustrating year, I get it. I think there's so many frustrations going on for everybody," Khloe said.

"But also, it's her 40th and this is something that she really wanted to do for us. It was such a nice thing."