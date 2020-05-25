Cardi B Showcases Her New Huge Back Tattoo

  1. Home
Published May 25th, 2020 - 05:41 GMT
Cardi B showed off her new back tattoo on Instagram this weekend.

 Rapper and actress CArdi B shared on Instagram this weekend a photo of a colorful new tattoo that goes from the base of her neck, down her back to her buttocks and thigh.

The 27-year-old star is seen squatting in a green bikini, so the floral- and butterfly-themed body art may be viewed in full.

Her hair is straight and different shades of blue. She is holding a cobalt blue purse and wearing multi-hued, high-heeled shoes.

"She looks so good. the tat is fire," she captioned the image.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

she looks so good 😍 the tat is fire 💐🔥

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcxrdib) on

The tattoo took artist Jamie Schene more than 60 hours over the course of several months to complete.

Cardi B is a Grammy winner and judge on the Netflix hip-hop competition series, Rhythm + Flow. Her film credits include Hustlers and F9.

 

