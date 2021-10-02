Cardi B Speaks up About Childbirth for the First Time

Cardi B “lost so much blood” during childbirth.

The 28-year-old rapper welcomed her second child earlier this month, and has said her labour process was harrowing because she ended up losing a significant amount of blood.

Speaking on her Instagram Story as she hit back at those who claim she has already had surgery to snap back into shape, she said: “Everybody is like ‘Cardi you so snatched, what did you do, you did lipo, you had a tummy tuck?’

“You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me, I lost so much blood, guys. One day, I’m going to talk to you guys about my crazy-a** delivery.”

Cardi went on to share a few poses she’s perfected in an effort to conceal parts of her post-baby body, and told her followers not to rush getting back into shape.

She added: “F*** it, take your f****** time, it’s really hard dealing with kids, especially when you do two kids after you give birth.”

Meanwhile, Cardi – who has her second baby, as well as three-year-old daughter Kulture, with her husband Offset – recently said she keeps “crying for no reason” following her child’s birth.



She wrote on Twitter: “Can’t wait till these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body. I be crying for no reason. (sic)”

The ‘WAP’ hitmaker confirmed the arrival of her second child, a baby boy, earlier this month with a sweet behind-the-scenes photo of herself, her child and Offset in a hospital bed.

She captioned the snap: "9/4/21 [dinosaur, heart and teddy bear emojis] (sic)"

In the picture, Cardi's baby – whose name is not yet public – is wrapped in a blue blanket, while the rapper's legs are covered by a brown Louis Vuitton blanket.