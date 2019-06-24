Cardi B Wins Big at 2019 BET Awards

Cardi B, Lil Baby and Snoop Dogg were the big winners Sunday night during the 2019 BET Awards that saw artist Mary J. Blige and the late rapper Nipsey Hussle honored.

Cardi B, the most nominated artist of the night with seven nods, kicked off the event with a performance with Offset and then picked up the album of the year award near the night's end for "Invasion of Privacy."

Lil Baby beat out Queen Naija, City Girls, Blueface, Juice Wrld for the best new artist award and Snoop Dogg earned the Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspiration award for "Blessing me Again."

Blige had the audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on their feet when she received the lifetime achievement award from Rhianna who called her the "undeniable queen of hip hop and R&B."

The 48-year old singer said she has lots of people to thank for this award "because when you have a lifetime of achievements, there's no way you could have done it alone."

She thanked her family, friends and fans for being there for her while giving a special shout out to Puff Daddy.

"Thank you for believing in me more than I ever believed in myself and pushing me further and further," she said. "You continue to be one of my biggest inspirations."