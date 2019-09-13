Cardi B's Track 'Money' Nominated for 10 BET Hip Hop Awards

Cardi B leads all artists with 10 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations, the network announced on Thursday.

The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards will be taking place at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta on Oct. 5. It will then be broadcasted on BET on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Cardi B's track "Money" is nominated for Best Hip Hop Video and Single of the Year. The rapper is also nominated for Hot Ticket Performer, MVP of the Year, Best Collab, Duo or Group for "Please Me," along with Bruno Mars, Made-You-Look Award for best style and Hustler of the Year.

Cardi B appears two times in the Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse category for appearing on Offset's "Clout" and "Twerk" by City Girls.

Tavis Scott, DJ Khaled and J. Cole are all tied for second place with eight nominations each followed by Drake in third with seven.

🗣 It is that time of the year!



The 2019 #HipHopAwards will air on TUES, OCT 8 8/7c, only on @BET! 💥 pic.twitter.com/TliifCD2hf — #HipHopAwards (@HipHopAwards) September 12, 2019

Best Hip-Hop video will also be decided between 21 Savage's "A Lot" featuring Cole, DaBaby's "Suge," Meek Mill's "Going Bad" featuring Drake and Scott's "Sicko Mode" featuring Drake.

Album of the Year includes Scott's Astroworld, Mill's Championships, Khaled's Father of Asahd, Tyler the Creator's Igor and Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers 3.

Lyricist of the Year will be decided between 2 Chainz, Drake, Cole, Mill, the late Nipsey Hussle and YBN Cordae. MVP of the Year also includes Khaled, Drake, Cole, Megan Thee Stallion and Hussle.



