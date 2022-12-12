Cardi B removes 95% butt filler

ALBAWABA - Cardi B revealed that she underwent a surgery in August that had most of the Botox fillers removed from her butt.

The rapper said that she removed 95 percent of the biopolymer, which is the material usually injected into the buttocks to enlarge them.

She said: ''It was a crazy process'', adding: ''if you('re) 19, if you ('re) 20, if you ('re) 21 and sometimes you ('re) too skinny and you be like, 'Oh my God, I don’t (get) enough fat to put on my ass,’ and everything, so you resort to ass shots don’t f**king do it,''

Cardi added “I am super, super, super, super against ass shots. I’m super against biopolymers.”

She advised that if someone want to do any surgery, they have to check if their blood level is alright.

Previously, the singer revealed that in her early days, she worked as a stripper, and used her money to get a boob job and a nose job.

By Alexandra Abumuhor