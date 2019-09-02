Cards B's Hip-Hop Competition Show to Debut on Netflix on Oct. 9

  1. Home
Published September 2nd, 2019 - 08:40 GMT
Highlights
Rapper Cardi B's new hip-hop competition show, "Rhythm + Flow," is set to debut on Netflix on Oct. 9.

The hip-hop competition series Rhythm + Flow is set to debut on Netflix on Oct. 9.

"New episodes of Rhythm + Flow will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 10 hour-long episodes," the streaming service said in a press release Sunday.


The show follows music icons Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Tip "T.I." Harris as they search for new hip-hop talent across the United States.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2019. All Rights Reserved.

