Cards B's Hip-Hop Competition Show to Debut on Netflix on Oct. 9

The hip-hop competition series Rhythm + Flow is set to debut on Netflix on Oct. 9.

"New episodes of Rhythm + Flow will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 10 hour-long episodes," the streaming service said in a press release Sunday.





The show follows music icons Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Tip "T.I." Harris as they search for new hip-hop talent across the United States.