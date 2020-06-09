Carla Haddad and Tony Abou Jaoude Split up After 14 Years of Marriage.. His Comment Is BIZARRE!

Lebanese anchor Carla Haddad announced her separation from husband comedian Tony Abou Jaoude, on Monday evening.

Carla revealed the news through an Instagram post, where she said:

"Despite my separation and divorce from Tony Abou Jaoude which happened in a civil agreement, privacy of our family remains sacred, and Lia [their daughter] remains the priority".

Haddad captioned the post: "Don't be upset, we are happy", and turned off comments.

Although ex wife Carla Haddad was busy announcing heavy news, Tony seemed to be on a different cloud, as he posted an Instagram story of Caesar, and captioned it: "CAESAR is coming".

Tony's post was interpreted by the audience as a promotion of his new show, however the timing of publishing such promotion was weird, as he was expected to comment on his separation news.