Carla Haddad and Tony Abou Jaoude Split up After 14 Years of Marriage.. His Comment Is BIZARRE!

Published June 9th, 2020 - 06:49 GMT
Lebanese anchor Carla Haddad announced her separation from husband comedian Tony Abou Jaoude, on Monday evening.

Carla revealed the news through an Instagram post, where she said:

"Despite my separation and divorce from Tony Abou Jaoude which happened in a civil agreement, privacy of our family remains sacred, and Lia [their daughter] remains the priority".

Although ex wife Carla Haddad was busy announcing heavy news, Tony seemed to be on a different cloud, as he posted an Instagram story of Caesar, and captioned it: "CAESAR is coming".

Tony's post was interpreted by the audience as a promotion of his new show, however the timing of publishing such promotion was weird, as he was expected to comment on his separation news.

