Carmen Suleiman Hides Her New Born's Face in New Music Video

Written by Zaid Bawab

Egyptian starlet Carmen Suleiman released her new song 'Hassa Bi Saada' (I Feel Happy) for Mother's Day on YouTube.

Carmen, who just had her first baby 'Zayn' with her husband composer Mostafa Jad, made sure her husband and son appear in the song's video. This move could reflect her happiness in experienicng motherhood for the first time, but she made sure that her son's face does not show in the video!

The 'Arab Idol' winner faced some criticism for not showing her son's face, with one follower commenting: "If you already made a video, you have to show people your son, it is okay, what is wrong with that?"

'Hassa Bi Saada' song is written by Tamer Hussein, composed by Mostafa Jad, arranged by Hani Rabie and direcred by Ehab Bahjat.