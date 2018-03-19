Carmen Suleiman Hides Her New Born's Face in New Music Video
The 'Arab Idol' winner faced some criticism for not showing her son's face (Source: carmensolimanofficial - Instagram)
Follow >
Click here to add Carmen Suleiman as an alert
Disable alert for Carmen Suleiman,
Click here to add Hani Rabie as an alert
Disable alert for Hani Rabie,
Click here to add Mostafa Jad as an alert
Disable alert for Mostafa Jad,
Click here to add Youtube as an alert
Disable alert for Youtube,
Click here to add Zaid BawabEgyptian as an alert
Disable alert for Zaid BawabEgyptian
Written by Zaid Bawab
Egyptian starlet Carmen Suleiman released her new song 'Hassa Bi Saada' (I Feel Happy) for Mother's Day on YouTube.
Carmen, who just had her first baby 'Zayn' with her husband composer Mostafa Jad, made sure her husband and son appear in the song's video. This move could reflect her happiness in experienicng motherhood for the first time, but she made sure that her son's face does not show in the video!
The 'Arab Idol' winner faced some criticism for not showing her son's face, with one follower commenting: "If you already made a video, you have to show people your son, it is okay, what is wrong with that?"
'Hassa Bi Saada' song is written by Tamer Hussein, composed by Mostafa Jad, arranged by Hani Rabie and direcred by Ehab Bahjat.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- Reliving the game: Arab Idol Carmen Suleiman shows the new lot how its done
- Well, it's no record album, but Carmen Suleiman's single is sure to please
- Sing like an Egyptian: a quick 'word' from Carmen
- New Year's Eve extravaganza! Salma Rashid has the time of her life in Palestine!
- A fan grants Donia Batmah a new Corvette