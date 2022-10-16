Carole Samaha Attacks Former Singer Adham Al Nabulsi

The Lebanese artist, Carole Samaha, attacked the retired Jordanian artist, Adham Nabulsi, in an indirect way, after what he said about art.

Carole Samaha was a guest on 'Heber Serry' which is a program presented by media personality Asma Ibrahim.

During the episode, Carole Samaha was asked about what she thought of Adham Al Nabulsi quitting the music industry, she replied: '' I honestly don't know what he saw in the music industry, and I don't know what he experienced, the person himself decides if he wants to get involved in something that is forbidden or not'''

She added: ''You could be working at a bank or a company, and still be doing things that are Harm, for example you can steal, you can cheat you can do many things, so I don't believe that 'Haram' is connected to a specific career''

Haram is something that is forbidden or proscribed by Islamic law.

''I have never considered my job as something that is 'Haram' because I am walking in a straight line, and people know me and know my history, I am a white book, I worked so hard to get to where I am now.

''For me there is nothing more elegant than true art and music. But in the end, this is his decision and maybe he has been through some bad experiences, which led to him taking that decision.''

'' But if a person was strong, nothing would affect his work, and would continue working in a straight line'' Carole said.

By Alexandra Abumuhor