  3. Carole Samaha Bullied for Wrinkles and Aging.. Check out Her Response!

Published September 19th, 2019 - 11:53 GMT
The attack and bullying against Lebanese singer Carole Samaha continues Source carolesamaha Instagram
The attack and bullying against Lebanese singer Carole Samaha continues after she published a selfie from Paris accompanied by her manager Mario Osta.

 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Before my event today in #paris with my best friend and my Manager @mario.osta #carolesamaha #france #unesco

A post shared by Carole Samaha🔴 (@carolesamaha) on

Carole broke her silence after the bullying expanded to reach her face features and the wrinkles emerging on it. She tweeted:

"Friends and media, thank you all for your comments and your love! The subject got more attention than needed, and frankly its not even important, its not worth it, it didn't even bothered me! Any one of us wants to exist on the media should expect anything!
Let us focus on the important stuff.. I love you".

On the other hand, Samaha held a concert at the Arab International Investors Forum at UNESCO in Paris, France, and performed to the audience a group of her most beautiful old and new songs, and she shared a photo of her elegant outfit for the night on Instagram.

 


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

