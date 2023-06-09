Carole Samaha makes fun of Elissa in new video

ALBAWABA - Carole Samaha allegedly criticized Elissa for often falling on stage.

Lebanese singer Carole Samaha was claimed that have made fun of Elissa in a new Instagram post she shared with her followers.

Taking to her Instagram, Samaha published a video where she wore a long light blue dress, and was seen entering a room, and acting as if she tripped and fell, the singer then laughed and couldn't hold a serious face.

Comments flooded with claims that Samaha was making fun of Elissa as she trips on stage, as one user commented: "this is you acting, it's not you following a trend, you shared this video to make fun of Elissa."

Neither Elissa nor Carole Samaha have commented on the rumors.