Carole Samaha to Perform in Miss Arab USA

Samaha recently released a new Christmas song with Italian opera singer Alessandro Safina (source: Instagram - @carolesamaha)

Lebanese singer and actress Carole Samaha has announced that she will perform at the Miss Arab USA 2018 pageant at the Chandler Center of Arts, in Chandler, Arizona, on Jan. 21, 2018.

I will b performing in #Arizona USA for Miss ARAB USA on the 21st of January at the Chandler center of ARTS pic.twitter.com/PKW11tqSP4 22 December 2017

“I will b performing in #Arizona USA for Miss ARAB USA on the 21st of January at the Chandler Center of ARTS,” Samaha tweeted.

According to the annual Miss Arab pageant’s website, the event is founded on the basis of advancing the cause for young ladies of Arab descent.

This year, 20 Arab women will compete for the title. Iraqi singer Bashar Kaissi will also perform during the show.

The 45-year-old popular Middle Eastern singer will also perform in an episode of “Celebrity Duets” on the Lebanese channel MTV, on Sunday.

Samaha recently released a new Christmas song with Italian opera singer Alessandro Safina.