Caros and Alexa PenaVega Welcome Their Second Child

The 29-year-old actor and 30-year-old actress took to Instagram Tuesday after welcoming their second child, Kingston James, on Sunday.

Carlos and Alexa are also parents to 2-year-old son Ocean King.

Alexa shared a family photo featuring herself, Carlos, Ocean and Kingston.





"It's official! We are now a family of 4!" she captioned the post.

Carlos posted the same picture on his own account. "#KingstonJamesPenaVega," he added. Singer Jordin Sparks and actors Daniella Monet, Rumer Willis, Janel Parrish and James Maslow were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Ahhh congratulations!!! Welcome to the world Kingston!" Sparks wrote.

​

"So crazy man - huge love to you and the big fam!!!" Maslow added. Carlos and Alexa announced in March they were expecting another son. The couple had confirmed Alexa's pregnancy in January.

"Beyond blessed and excited to continue growing this family!!! Get ready for a whole new set of adventures!!!" Alexa said at the time.

Carlos is known for playing Carlos Garcia in the Nickelodeon series Big Time Rush, while Alexa portrayed Carmen Cortez in the Spy Kids movies. The couple married in January 2014.