Cast of Al Hayba Turkish version

ALBAWABA - A Turkish version of Al Hayba will be released soon.

After Al Hayba's great success in the Arab world, a new version of the show will be created in the Turkish language, and will be titled, The Storm.

The Storm will be directed by Ahmet Katıksız who worked on Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's famous Turkish series, Aile.

The Storm will be released in 2024.

The casting for The Storm has not been officially confirmed, however, fans are cheering for Can Yaman, Tolga Sarıtaş, actor Engin Akyürek, Erkan Kolçak Köstendil, Beren Saat, Onur Saylak and Damla Colbay.



Al Haybe tells the story of a woman named Alia, her husband Adel dies, and after his death, she and her son visit Adel's village where it is overrun by the autocracy of her smuggler in-laws.

Tensions arise when she is forced to marry her brother-in-law.