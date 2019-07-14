Catch This Pakistani Singer Live in Dubai

Pakistan’s rising nightingale Quratulain Balouch is performing for the first time at Bollywood Parks this month. The young singer and composer became an overnight sensation thanks to the slow-burning ballad ‘Woh Humsafar Tha’, the title track for award-winning soap opera Humsafar. Don’t miss her live concert on 19 July with tickets starting at just AED75!

Balouch may have had no formal musical training growing up but her low, earthy voice has an innate power that moves audiences. Her career began with a cover of the late folk legend Reshma’s ‘Ankhian Nu Ren De’ but grew to steady acclaim after appearing in Coke Studio’s ‘Panchi’ with rock band Jal. Balouch is an award-winning artist who even stepped into Bollywood’s musical spheres with the haunting track ‘Kaari Kaari’ for Pink, starring Amitabh Bachan.

Arrive early to Bollywood Parks, the world’s only Bollywood-themed attraction, to explore all the destination has to offer film fans. Your ticket will not only include the concert but also allows you to explore all the rides inspired by movies like Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra One and Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish. Meet uncanny lookalikes of your favourite stars, and enjoy the spread of delicious Indian street food before making your way to the glittering Rajmahal Theatre for Balouch’s show.

