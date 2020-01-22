Catch Super Junior live in Dubai

Get in on the hype driving Korean pop’s (K-pop) domination of world music at Coca-Cola Arena, where five sensational bands are putting on a spectacular show on 20 March. Fans can see NCT 127, RGP, LABOUM, Jun and Super Junior perform infectious songs at the K-pop Super Concert, coupled with jaw-dropping choreography and fashionable outfits.

The concert’s all-star line-up captures the full glamour and appeal of the genre, boasting a following of more than 10 million fans worldwide. From seven-piece boy band NCT 127’s Highway to Heaven to LABOUM’s Hwi Hwi, groove to your favourite tunes at this highly-anticipated musical affair.

Global phenomenon Super Junior, also known as SJ or SuJu, will headline the performance with tracks such as Sorry, Sorry. The group has won a slew of accolades including 13 Mnet Asian Music Awards and 19 Golden Disc Awards. Hear them sing their top hits live including singles from their latest studio album Time Slip. Register now to be amongst the first ones to receive the ticket sales link at 9am on 26 January.

