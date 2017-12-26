Catch Wael Jassar at Midnight in Abu Dhabi
Jassar is best known for hits such as Tewedni Leh and Ghariba Ennas. (Source: Instagram - @waeljassarofficial)
Wael Jassar will perform two concerts in Abu Dhabi on in the lead up to the New Year’s Eve celebrations in the capital.
Catch the Lebanese singer at midnight at the Legends Club, Sheraton Corniche on December 28 and at Marina Al Bateen Resort on December 29 at 10.30pm. Jassar is best known for hits such as Tewedni Leh and Ghariba Ennas.
Tickets for both gigs start at Dh200 and are available at the venues.
