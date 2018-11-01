Cate Blanchett Is Switching to TV

Cate Blanchett to star in TV series (Source: AFP)

Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett has become the latest Hollywood celebrity to switch to TV, signing on to star in the new FX limited series “Mrs America.”

Created and written by “Mad Men” co-producer Dahvi Waller, the nine-episode series will feature Blanchett as conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly, who led the fight against the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA).

The ERA is a proposed amendment to the US Constitution stating that equal rights may not be denied on the basis of one’s sex.

The amendment was passed by the US Congress in 1972 but failed to win the backing of enough states.

“Mrs America,” which will begin production next year, will mark Blanchett’s first role in an American television program.