Caterina Scorsone loses home and pets in fire

ALBAWABA - Grey's Anatomy actress Caterina Scorsone revealed she lost her four pets and their home due to a fire.

Caterina Scorsone shared pictures of her burnt down home and the animals she lost, 3 cats and one dog.

The actress announced that she and her family escaped a fire that destroyed her house and killed four of her pets.

Scorsone attached a lengthy caption to her post, she wrote: "A couple of months ago my house burned down. While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house."

She added: "One thing about fires: they happen fast. I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful. Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all."

The actress maintained: "This is not a post about a fire. This is a post about community. This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did. Thank you to the firefighters and the investigators (thank you Trey!) Thank you to my neighbor who answered our frantic knocks at her door. "

She went on to thank her the parents at her kids' school, and her friends and loved ones, she said: "Thank you to the parents at my kids' school who sent toys and books, my friends at @greysabc and @shondaland who sent clothing and supplies, my sisters who flew in to handle logistics so that I could be with my kids. Thank you to my team who made everything easier."

"What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love. The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it and we are so grateful. Thank you."

She ended her captioned sending love to her former house and late animals, "Here are some photos to honor the space we once called home, to say goodbye to the animals that loved us so well, and to celebrate that we have the only thing we ever really needed: each other."