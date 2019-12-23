Catfight! Myriam Fares Calls Elissa 'Double-Faced' (Video)

A new feud in the celebrity world has broken out between the two Lebanese singers, Elissa and Myriam Fares.

The dispute between the two singers began after Myriam made a statement about Elissa on the sidelines of her last concert in Saudi Arabia at the MDL Beast Music Festival.

Myriam appeared alongside a media presenter in a video that was widely shared on social media, saying: "the whole story is that it is not good for someone to be double-faced."

Elissa did not stay silent, however, and responded to Myriam's statement in a tweet that read: "my darling, every human reflects their origin! I'm not waiting for appreciation from anyone."

حبيبي كل انسان بيعمل بأصلو! مش منتظرة تقدير من حدا❤ https://t.co/a8i60wSoWg — Elissa (@elissakh) December 21, 2019

Myriam Fares had previously blamed Elissa for not supporting her during a crisis that angered the Egyptian public at Mawazine Festival months ago. She even went as far as accusing Elissa for believing and supporting the negativity that was directed at her at the time.