Cause of Turner son's death unveiled

Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner died of complications related to colon cancer.



The 62-year-old actor passed away on Dec. 8, after neighbors around his Los Angeles home failed to resuscitate him when he started struggling to breathe on their street.



TMZ reported that Paramedics ''rushed to the San Fernando Valley address'' where bystanders were attempting to resuscitate Ronnie, but apparently the efforts ''didn’t work'' and he was pronounced dead at the scene.



Now, a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has confirmed the cause of death.



As well as suffering complications from colon cancer, Ronnie had atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease - or the hardening of the arteries that can lead to heart attacks, strokes, and peripheral vascular disease - the New York Post's Page Six column reports.



In a heartbreaking tribute, Tina said: ''Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."

It is with great sadness that we heard this morning of the passing of Ronnie Turner, @tinaturner’s son at the age of 62. I’d like to send my most sincere condolences to Tina, her husband and her niece Jackie. May Ronnie rest in peace 🙏🏽❤️ #tinaturner #son #rip #ronnieturner pic.twitter.com/yjuz52gmJc — Tina Turner Blog (@tinaturnerblog) December 9, 2022



The 83-year-old music legend had Ronnie in 1960 with her husband Ike, from whom she split in 1976 after the singer accused him of beating her before he died from a drug overdose in 2007.



Ronnie appeared alongside Tina in the 1993 biopic on the singer, ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It.



Tina’s eldest son Craig, who she had when she got pregnant aged 18 with saxophonist Raymond Hill, shot himself dead in July 2018.

Hope my Queen, the amazing woman that is Tina Turner is finding strength today following the passing of her second son. Here she is pictured with her first born Craig who passed 4 years ago, and Ronnie, her son with Ike who passed yesterday. 🕊️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Omm3IViwPi



The realtor took his life at his Studio City home, aged 59, with Tina tweeting at the time: “My saddest moment as a mother. On Thursday, Jul.19, 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with

family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California.



“He was 59 when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby.”



The 'Proud Mary' hitmaker also adopted ex-husband Ike’s two sons, Ike Jr and Mike.



Ike Jr told DailyMail.com in 2018 he was estranged from his adoptive mother, while Mike has stayed out of the spotlight.