CBS Renews NCIS: Los Angeles For a 13th Season

Published April 25th, 2021 - 08:53 GMT
NCIS Los Angeles Season 13
Highlights
CBS renews 'NCIS: Los Angeles,' orders 'NCIS: Hawaii'

CBS announced it has renewed NCIS: Los Angeles, starring Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J, for a 13th season.

The network also said Friday it had ordered a spinoff called NCIS: Hawaii.

No casting has been announced for the new series.

Both investigative dramas will air during the 2021-22 television season.

CBS announced earlier that it ordered additional seasons of Young Sheldon, Tough as NailsBlue Bloods, Bull, Magnum, P.I., NCIS and S.W.A.T.

 

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

