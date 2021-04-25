CBS Renews NCIS: Los Angeles For a 13th Season

CBS announced it has renewed NCIS: Los Angeles, starring Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J, for a 13th season.

The network also said Friday it had ordered a spinoff called NCIS: Hawaii.

No casting has been announced for the new series.

Both investigative dramas will air during the 2021-22 television season.

CBS announced earlier that it ordered additional seasons of Young Sheldon, Tough as Nails, Blue Bloods, Bull, Magnum, P.I., NCIS and S.W.A.T.