CBS Shares Trailer For Oprah's Interview With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Talk show queen Oprah Winfrey released the trailer for her eagerly anticipated interview with Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on Monday.

This will be the couple’s first major interview since they stepped back from their royal duties in January 2020.

In the short clip, Winfrey told the viewers: “There’s no subject that’s off limits.”

“My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” Prince Harry said in the clip.

“I am just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side, because I can’t imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us,” he explained, referring to his mother Princess Diana.