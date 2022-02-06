Celebrities Grieve Rayan's Death

After the death of the child Rayan from Morocco who fell in 60 meters deep well and was there for over five days, a lot of celebrities shared their grieving notes online.

After 5 days of trying to help him survive from the well, when they finally succeed his little soul raised to heaven.

Amro Adeeb and Lamis Alhadidi couldn't hold their tears on their live show when they heard the news.

Samira Said tweeted " Rayan may your soul rest in peace I had a lot of hopes on your survival but you left us with a great lesson, you woke up our humanity and made us realise that the whole world can feel sad for a child crisis"

ريان.. 💔

رحمك الله.. كان لدي أملاً كبيراً في بقائك لكن تركتنا وتركت لنا درساً عظيماً..

لأنك أيقظت فينا إنسانيتنا.. وأدركنا أن العالم بأسره يستطيع أن تتحرك مشاعره وتهتز قلوبه لمحنة طفل..

وعزائي الكبير للأسرة المكلومة..

حزينة جدا.. pic.twitter.com/eAlw4KiHh3 — Samira Said (@SamiraSaid) February 5, 2022

Asala tweeted "our happiness didn't complete my baby may your soul rest in peace"

Cyrine Abdelnour said on her Instagram " no word can describe the sadness in our hear, what a shock we had a great hope that you will return to your family in good health... may your soul rest in peace our little angel you and every child that had to face wars, violence, rape and lack of responsibility toward childhood."