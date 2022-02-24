Celebrities React to The Russia-Ukraine Crisis

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Celebrities are watching the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The war technically began in 2014, however, things took a drastic turn in recent weeks when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the entry of more than 100,000 soldiers into the two breakaway regions of Ukraine after the country recognized its independence.

Putin believes that Ukraine is very influenced by the West, and he wants Ukraine to ensure that it will disarm, become a neutral country and not join NATO.

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, stars share their opinion and support for Ukraine on their social media pages.

American rapper Cardi B tweeted, "Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about."

Also sharing their idea was American singer Cher, who wrote: ''Why Ukraine’s Important 2🇺🇸. Putin’s despot, trump Hero,& If Given Chance Putin Will Devour Sovereign Countries, Till He Resurrects USSR💪🏼. This Will Leave Europe, Small & unprotected. Russia, China, Saudis Want 2 Bring🇺🇸2 Its Knees,& C Perfect opportunity. They C Hate, Division, Weakness.''

And in a second tweet she shared: ''They C Hate Between Politicians,& Ppl.They See Ppl murdered,&Attempted murders in Our Capital. Some call them criminals Some patriots.Some🇺🇸’ns Dont Want Democracy, Want Women Hobbled,

Racism &Mistrust U By Flag U Fly.”A House Divided Against Itself,Cannot Stand”.We R That House''



Indian actress Tillotama Shome expressed her concern as she tweeted:"I worry incessantly for my mother who is battling cancer in the।midst of covid. But when I think of the families and cancer patients in the middle of war, my brain just ceases to comprehend. Nothing absolutely nothing is uglier than war. Mother's don't give life for war.''

Songwriter Annie Lennox wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, “Now that the tanks, soldiers and war machinery are on the brink of entering Ukraine…what now? The hell that ‘warfare’ unleashes? A frenzy of blood letting.. Crushing of flesh and bones.. The collective trauma of suffering of pain, grief, anguish and despair for innocent men, women and children?

What kind of ‘price’ must ordinary people pay for the nightmarish madness and brutality of ‘invasion’ and ‘warfare’?

Or is this just an elaborate hoax? A scare tactic? A threat?''

She continued: Apologies for this dark reflection, but I’ve had the privilege of living in a ‘peaceful’ context since I was born - a decade after the end of WW2 - 67 years in total. I don’t take this for granted in any way and therefore find the notion of ‘war’ to be unacceptable repugnant barbarism. Sorry friendsI just had to express this..''