Celebrities Sends Messages to Shereen Abdel Wahab

The stars of art sends in messages of support and love for Shereen Abdel Wahab, and the most possible person to understand this subject is Zeina who has suffered for years with family issues and crises that were the talk of the press and social media, and today she decided to express her position.

Producer Nasr Mahrous, who was the first to discover Shirin's talent and her chest to the Arab world to be on top and star stars for more than 20 years, asked for Shereen's pardon.



Without any doubt, the entire artistic community wants to see Shirin as fine as Elham Shaheen, Mohamed Mamdouh, Hamada Hilal and Nicole Saba, whose archives are an interview we all remember with Shirin on the Apple show 10 years ago.

Nadine Al-Rassi also expressed her love and support to Shereen by saying " you're the queen of queens with your kind soul and heart it's a tough time that will be in the past, pray for her and keep supporting her."

Ahlam also tweeted with a picture with Shereen adding a comment " I'm with you all the way, forever"

Asala also tweeted a post saying " It's so sad to see a close friend to me going through this hard time, and all I can do is pray for her"

Nadine Nassib Njeim added " Don't give up, stand back on your feet and continue fighting, your fans and loved ones are waiting for you, trust god he will help you to get through this hard time."

Nancy Ajram commented " The women who can't be broken, you will come back stronger than ever for your loved ones and your fans, because you're strong."

Najwa Karam tweeted " you are shereen abd alwahhab this is my message for you, stay strong."

And many other Celebrities send a huge love and support tweets to Shereen.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri