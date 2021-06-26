Celebrities Take to Social Media to Show Their Support for Britney Spears

Following the shocking claims that Britney Spears made while speaking to the court during a June 23 conservatorship hearing, in which she shared details of her anguish after 13 years under the legal arrangement overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, celebrities took to social media to show their support for the popstar.

Justin Timberlake, whom Spears dated between 1999 and 2002, said: “What’s happening to her is just not right. No one should ever be held against their will,” adding “[My wife] Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time.”

Jameela Jamil called it “the most bizarre theft of freedom that has happened right in front of our eyes for over a decade now.”

Mariah Carey tweeted: “We love you Britney! Stay strong!”

Khloe Kardashian wrote: “No one should be treated like this. Stay strong Queen!! You deserve better.” alongside the hashtag #FreeBritney.

Celebs from Vera Wang to Halsey and Rose McGowan also voiced their support.