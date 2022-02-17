Celebrities Who Got Sexually Extorted!!

The name of the Jordanian media anchor, Nadia Al-Zoubi, topped the social networking sites after leaking a bold video of her in which she appeared in an indecent way with her friends in one of the vital areas in the Jordanian capital, Amman; Which is something she totally denied.

Nadia Al-Zoubi came out on her Instagram account with a video, in which she confirms that the video is incorrect and was fabricated for the purpose of distortion and blackmail. She also released campaign entitled "YOU WON'T BREAK ME" for every girl who faces the same issue asking them; DON'T LET THEM BREAK YOU.

In addition to Al Zoubi, there has been many female stars who got extorted. Here are a few:

Syrian actress Dana Jabr:

During the last period, social networking sites were buzzing with the scandal of Dana Jabr over sexual videos that were claimed to be hers, as a continuation of the distortion campaign that she was exposed to by an unknown party.

Moroccan actress Maryam Hussein:

Scandalous pictures of Maryam Hussein spread through a "hacker" whose goal was to blackmail her, and she indicated at the time that she had absolutely nothing to do with these pictures and confirmed that they were fabrications.

Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe:

The Lebanese songstress, who is considered a symbol of elegance and sexiness in the Arab world, was subjected to blackmail and fell victim to rumors and leaks when a French website showed pictures of a pornographic movie and claimed that she's the star. Wehbe denied the allegations and accused the singer Rola Saad of fabricating it.

This is not the only extortion case that the star has been exposed to, as pictures spread of her while she was nude, taken through surveillance cameras installed in a lingerie store.

Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram:

Everyone remembers the video that was leaked of the Lebanese artist from inside a beauty salon, where she was having a bikini wax. At the time, Nancy expressed her anger and stated that the video was fabricated using modern technology.

Egyptian actress Donia Abdel Aziz:

Pictures of Donia Aziz, completely naked in the shower, spread through social media. She indicated that the pictures were taken from a scene in the movie "Al-Yamam Hunter," which she starred with alongside the artist Ashraf Abdel Baqi and were modified.

Egyptian belly dancer Dina:

A pornographic tape of the belly dancer with businessman Hossam Aboul Fotouh was leaked, which was the reason for exposing their customary marriage.

Lebanese singer and journalist Razan El Moghrabi:

Razan El Moghrabi appeared in a video, saying pornographic words while talking about her friend "Naji" and how she met him during a session with friends.

Lebanese model Nicole Plane :

Lebanese model, Nicole Plane's boyfriend leaked a tape of her having sex with him, and the video spread clearly on the Internet, ending her high fame and putting her boyfriend in jail.

Miss Lebanon 2008, Rosarita Tawil:

Naked photos of Rosarita spread on the Internet, and this was a threat to her to withdraw her title for violating the terms of Miss Lebanon pageant, but she explained that these photos were taken of her before winning her title.