Celebrities who were very poor before fame

But not all celebrities were born with a silver spoon in their mouths, some were living in tents, selling their bodies, and some celebrities showered in the rain.

Albawaba has created a list of celebrities who were not born rich and worked their way to the top.

1. Jim Carrey

Comedy actor Jim Carrey revealed that his childhood was very difficult as he grew up in poverty and when he was 15, he was forced to work an eight-hour day job in a tire factory to support his family.

In an interview, he said: "We lived in a van for a while, and we worked all together as security guards and janitors."

Carrey added that they used to live in a tent on a family member's lawn, he was later forced to quit high school at the age of 16.

2. Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson grew up in Tennessee with his grandparents and aunt, the actor only saw his dad twice in his lifetime.

The actor once revealed that the house they lived in had no water and that the family had to wait for rain so they can take baths.

It was not until he was 40 years old that he received his first major role in Do the Right Thing in 1989

3. Celine Dion

Celine Dion was the youngest of 14 children, their father had a weekly income of $160.

Dion's dad used to walk to work because he would save 10 cents each day by not taking the bus, and every penny in their family was accounted for.

assistant managing editor of People magazine, Peter Castro shared: "Five of them shared a bed, all of them shared one bathroom, they had no washing machine, you know, they were so poor that after dinner, they would flip the plates over to have dessert."

4. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's mom had her when she was just 16 years old, and her parents divorced 5 years after.

The actress recalled: "I remember my mom would run out of gas all of the time, and we'd sit there and have to go through the car and get quarters and help her get gas."

Gomez's mom used to work three jobs just to support her little one.

5. Demi Moore

Demi Moore moved 30 times during her childhood, and when she was just 16 years old, she was forced to leave school to move away from her alcoholic parents and abusive home.

Moore’s mother dragged her to bars when she was a teenager, and at the age of 15, she was sexually assaulted.

It was reported that her mother got paid $500 so the man can sexually assault moore.

Moore's escape was alcohol, and cocaine and developed an eating disorder.

The actress talks about the struggles and success of her career in her book: "Inside Out: A Memoir."