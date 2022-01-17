Celebrities Wish Betty White a Happy Birthday in Heaven

Betty White was honored on her heavenly 100th birthday on Monday.

Among the loved ones who kept Betty in their memory was American actress Carol Burnett, as she shared a couple of snaps of the late actress while she was featured on The Carol Burnett Show.

''Happy 100th Birthday to the incomparable Betty White 🤍 Tune in to our all-day marathon and celebrate the love and laughter she continued to bring to The Carol Burnett Show 🤍 We love you, Betty'' The caption read.

In addition to the pictures, Burnett also shared a clip of White in honor of her birthday, the clip showed moments of the late actress from her time on the show.

Carol wrote: 'Join us in celebrating the 100th birthday of our dear friend, Betty White. Over the years, Betty made so many wonderful appearances on The Carol Burnett Show 🤍 Tune in January 17th for a marathon of her most hilarious moments! Streaming on @shoutfactorytv — just follow the link in my bio!'

Life is precious, and so are the friends that we meet along the way. Happy Heavenly Birthday tomorrow Betty White! You will always be treasured! pic.twitter.com/0Q31oH72A4 — Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) January 16, 2022

Actor Morgan Freeman also shared a tribute to honor Betty on her what would have been 100th Birthday, he tweeted: 'Life is precious, and so are the friends that we meet along the way,'Happy Heavenly Birthday tomorrow Betty White! You will always be treasured!.

Jennifer Garner shared an Instagram post and wrote: Happy 100, Betty, thank you for reminding us to look for the good and to find the kind.

Jennifer Love Hewitt also shared a sweet message celebrating the late actress' heavinly birthday.