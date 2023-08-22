Celine Dion’s voice is gone…her sister responds

ALBAWABA - Celine Dion fans worried that actress lost her voice due to her incurable illness.

Celine Dion was diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, also known as SPS disease, which is very rare and does not have a cure yet, however, there are treatments and medications that help manage symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease.

After Celine Dion's diagnosis, she decided to move back to Canada, to surround herself with family and loved ones, as she has 11 brothers and sisters living there.

Fans of the singer are worried that as her health worsens, she might lose her singing voice, and rumors spread that Dion is not singing anymore, and will never get the chance to ever perform again.

However, the singer's sister, Claudette Dion shared that this is all just rumors, she said: "My sister sang to me on the phone a few days ago, her voice is still there, I was so happy to hear that. She is confident that she is able to get over this difficult time."

Claudette revealed that she is in contact with the best SPS doctors in the world and is meeting with researchers to help find a cure for Celine.

AFP

The singer's sister previously said: "It's innate to her, she's disciplined in every area of her life. We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important," it has also been revealed that the My Heart Will Go On singer is "listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible."

SPS is described by the Cleveland Clinic as "an uncommon autoimmune movement illness that affects the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord) and causes stiffness in the trunk muscles at first, followed by the legs and other body muscles over time."