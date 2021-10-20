Celine Dion Battles Health Issues and Delays Las Vegas Show

Celine Dion reveals heartbreaking news of her battling health issue.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker delays her new Las Vegas residency as she admits she is experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms.”

The singer’s medical team announced that the symptoms she is experiencing are “preventing her from performing,” and she is still under treatment and evaluation.

Dion, 53, postponed all of her performances at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas from Nov. 5 to Feb. 5, citing “unforeseen medical symptoms” that have prohibited her from participating in rehearsals, according to a news release.

The singer shared the news to her Instagram page, '' I’m heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful.'' she wrote.

Dion continued: ''I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can. - Celine xx…''

Her Courage World Tour is expected to resume March 9, the release said. Ticket holders for the canceled dates will automatically be refunded.