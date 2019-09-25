Celine Dion to Beirut?

  1. Home
Published September 25th, 2019 - 11:48 GMT
Celine Dion is 'driving all night to get to Beirut' (Source: @celinedion Instagram)

Celine Dion is "driving all night to get to Beirut!" The Official page of Byblos International Festivals has published a promotional advertisement that says: "See you soon in Beirut, Celine."


The post received hundreds of comments from fans, expressing their excitement to welcome the Canadian singer on Lebanese territory.

Dion has made a habit of announcing her concerts with Courage International Tours by writing on a mirror with lipstick as a way to reveal the destination of her upcoming concert.

Celine has not yet published the announcement of her upcoming concert in Lebanon on any of her social media platforms.


