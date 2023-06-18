Celine Dion can barely move as her health worsens

ALBAWABA - Celine Dion is reportedly moving back to Canada to surround herself with family and loved ones amid her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome.

According to Radar, Celine Dion is in an enormous amount of pain and now has the best medical team money can buy.

Per a source, Celine is reportedly not doing okay. "Her disease is incurable. And as hard she’s worked at it with doctors and therapists, she simply isn’t getting better. To be honest, she can barely move."

The sources added that the My Heart Will Go On singer has sold her home to be close to her family as she battles her illness, stating that the singer has 11 brothers and sisters living in Canada and now would be a great time for love and support.

Back in 2022, Dion revealed to her followers that she was battling a rare neurological disorder named Stiff Person Syndrome.

The condition affects one in a million people, causes muscles to tense uncontrollably, and leaves people like human statues as it locks the body into rigid positions, leaving them unable to walk or talk.

There is no cure for the disease, and now, the singer is doing her best at reducing the symptoms.