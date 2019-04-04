Celine Dion Finds it Hard Dealing With Her Husband's Passing

Celine lost her brother just days after René passed (Source: celinedion / Instagram)

Celine Dion says dealing with the passing of her husband "has been difficult".



The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker tragically lost her husband René Angelil - with whom she had Rene-Charles, 18, and eight-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy - to cancer in 2016, and has said life without him has been tough.





She said: "To see your husband suffer and dying slowly...The passing of my husband has been difficult. You try to help the person you love the most. You watch TV shows with them and bring the children to say goodnight to Papa, tell them to be careful [with him]. That's all good, but then you feel that boat and it's sinking a little bit."



Celine lost her brother just days after René passed, and says telling her children about the losses made her "stronger", as they pushed her to deal with her own grief in order to comfort her brood.



She added: "To bring my children to understand 'Don't look for dad,' that made me strong. All the little things, and the big things, they have to make you stronger. Otherwise you don't understand the meaning of life itself."



And the 51-year-old music icon is putting her newfound strength to good use, as she says she feels more "beautiful" than ever before.



Speaking to People magazine, she said: "He gave his all for me. I've never felt as beautiful, as strong, and I really think the best is yet to come.



"Suddenly I'm making all of the decisions. All of my life I've had so much protection. I'm the 14th child of a family. I had a big army. I never had time to think about what I wanted to do with my life. It just happened. I'm the boss now."