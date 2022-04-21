Celine Dion to Star in a Rom-Com Alongside Priyanka Chopra

Canadian singer Celine Dion is working on a new acting project.

Dion will enter the field of acting from its wide gate, as she will participate in a romantic movie starring Indian star Priyanka Chopra and Scottish actor Sam Heughan.

The new movie is based on the 2016 German film by director Caroline Herforth entitled 'Text for You', in which Dion plays a major role as her true character, inspiring the two stars to become closer and fall in love.

In the movie "Its All Coming Back to Me", which will be released in cinemas on February 10, 2023, Dion will present a new song made for the movie.

Chopra plays a woman struggling to get over her memories of her deceased fiancé, Priyanka's character keeps sending messages to his old phone number that the company has reassigned to another man, who is played by Sam Heughan.

The film is named after the famous song from Dion's 1996 album Falling into You, which became very popular and ranked second on the Billboard Hot 100.

The announcement of the release date of the first romantic drama film with Celine Dion coincides with the start of the French-Canadian movie "Aline" in American cinemas.

The work tells a fictional story about the life of Celine Dion under the name Alain Deo, starring and directed by the French Valerie Lemercier.